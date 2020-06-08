Spurs’ Aldridge has shoulder surgery, will miss remainder of season

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ hopes of keeping their remarkable, 22-season playoff streak alive have taken a major hit.

On Monday afternoon, the Spurs announced that forward LaMarcus Aldridge would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing “arthroscopic subacromial decompression and rotator cuff debridement” on his right shoulder. The procedure was successful, and it was performed in Dallas on April 24.

Aldridge initially injured his shoulder in a 113-104 road victory over the Jazz on Feb. 21, but returned to the court against the Thunder on Feb. 23. After missing the next six games due to rehab, the seven-time All-Star returned to the lineup against the Mavericks on March 10 and scored 24 points in a 119-109 victory. That was the last game San Antonio played before the NBA suspended play indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his fifth year with the Silver and Black, Aldridge averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 53 games. He is expected to return to lineup at the start of next season with a clean bill of health.

“Disappointed I won’t get to finish the season with my teammates, but excited that I’ll be fully ready to go next season and beyond,” Aldridge said.

In the meantime, the Spurs are one of 22 NBA teams that will finish the regular season in Orlando at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex this summer. Exact dates and times for the remaining regular season games are still to be determined.