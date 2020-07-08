Spurs announce layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports and Entertainment, the parent organization of the San Antonio Spurs, announced a round of staff reductions on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SS&E CEO RC Buford released the following statement in regard to the layoffs.

“While we all understand the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on our economy, staff reductions are devastating, regardless of the circumstances. We have made difficult decisions that we believe will put Spurs Sports & Entertainment in the best possible position to remain financially sustainable today, tomorrow and into the future.”

Spurs wading into uncharted waters, preparing for NBA season restart

SS&E did not announce the total number of staff that had been laid off or from what departments.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment operates and owns the Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA Development League), San Antonio FC (USL), and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center.

The Spurs have not played at the AT&T Center since early March and all concerts and events in the arena scheduled for upcoming months have been canceled or postponed.