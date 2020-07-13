INSIDE THE RING: Tanajara Jr. fighting on DAZN

SAN ANTONIO – Fight night is quickly approaching for Hector Tanajara Jr.

“El Finito” is putting his undefeated record on the line against veteran lightweight Mercito Gesta. The 10-round bout will be the co-main event on July 24th live on DAZN.

Tanajara Jr. (19-0, 5 KOs) will be defending his WBC USNBC Lightweight title in his 20th career bout. He’s successfully defended his belt twice before and his third title defense will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, a place Tanajara has won four times already in previous matches.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Tanajara said to KSAT 12 Sports last week via Zoom. “It’s going to benefit me since I’ve fought there before. There won’t be a crowd and I’ll be even more comfortable and focused. I’m just going to listen to my corner in there and I’m just ready for the fight to happen.”

Tanajara is patiently working to being a world title champion just like fellow San Antonians Mario Barrios and Joshua Franco, who Tanajara lives with out in Riverside, California.

“I just have to keep working hard, everything we’ve been doing are the right steps to becoming a world champion,” said Tanajara. “I’ve been working with the same conditioning trainer as Joshua (Franco) for his last fight and he’s looked the best he ever has in his life and I feel the same right now too.”

“Little by little the opportunity will come, the patience will pay off” added Tanajara Jr.

When it comes time to fight, both Tanajara Jr. and Franco fly out to Riverside where they have a house and work with the legendary trainer Robert Garcia. Besides the intense training and conditioning, he was asked about how they unwind when the work slows down.

“Being from San Antonio, we’re really humble and straight forward,” Tanajara said. “We’re like brothers and Joshua is actually one of the funniest people I know. We’ve grown up with each other, we talk about everything. I love to watch movies and I’ve probably watched every movie on Netflix and Hulu.”

“If you asked anyone, they would tell you I’m always making them laugh. You wouldn’t get that from my interviews but if you ask anybody, I’m sure they’ll tell you.”

