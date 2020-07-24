INSIDE THE RING: Tanajara’s fight cancelled

SAN ANTONIO – Hector Tanajara Jr. was preparing for his second fight of 2020.

Then, his opponent became ill this week.

No, it wasn’t the coronavirus. Veteran boxer Mercito Gesta came down with food poisoning and their co-main event scheduled for DAZN tonight had to be cancelled.

Sorry to announce, but my fight has been cancelled. I was on weight and ready, no fault on our end. Thanks to everyone for the support. I will be back soon. 💪🏼🙏🏼 #RGBA #TeamTanajara #210 pic.twitter.com/10AV67IisM — El Finito (@Hector_Tanajara) July 23, 2020

Tanajara Jr. told KSAT 12 Sports late Thursday night that he and his team arrived for the weigh-in and were informed that Gesta had food poisoning and would not be able to fight. The matchup between Shane Mosley Jr. and Jeremy Ramos will now be featured as the co-main event this evening.

Right now, there are no plans for Tanajara Jr. and Gesta to fight each other in the near future. The undefeated “El Finito” is 19-0 with 5 knockouts and was preparing to defend his WBC USNBC Lightweight title that he won in February of 2019.

