AP source: Indians' Clevinger flew with team after violation

CLEVELAND – Indians starter Mike Clevinger flew home with his teammates despite knowing he had broken the club's COVID-19 protocols by going out with right-hander Zach Plesac during Cleveland's weekend trip to Chicago, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Clevinger did not admit that he had broken the rules during a team meeting Sunday to discuss Plesac violating the team's code of conduct, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The Indians said Clevinger will be quarantined and tested and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Cubs.

Cleveland arranged for a car service for Plesac so he wouldn’t be around his teammates in case he had contracted the coronavirus while out with friends on Saturday following his win over the White Sox.

Clevinger didn't acknowledge his misstep to the club and took the team flight despite knowing he was putting his teammates and staff at risk.

The team had established its code of conduct in order to mitigate any possible spread of the highly contagious disease. The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins have had numerous games postponed due to a virus outbreak among its players and staff members.

It's not known if Clevinger and Plesac will face any additional discipline from the Indians. Manager Terry Francona, who has been away from the team for the past eight games while dealing with a gastrointestinal issues, is expected to rejoin the club Tuesday.

Adam Plutko will start in place of Clevinger, a hard-throwing right-hander who is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA.

