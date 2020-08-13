Dallas Cowboys announce Safe Stadium Policy ahead of 2020 NFL Season

DALLAS – After consulting with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas and local health officials, the Dallas Cowboys announced a new Safe Stadium Policy for the 2020 Season in a press release Thursday. Fans will be permitted to attend home contests with several changes to the fan experience, including but not limited to:

Masks required for entry

Limited stadium capacity and social distancing measures

Seating blocks

Mobile-only ticketing and cashless payments

Designated tailgating locations

AT&T Stadium staff will receive special training on health and safety guidelines and an on-going cleaning and sanitation procedure consistent with guidelines from the CDC and other medical experts will also be implemented.

An expanded look at the new policy can be found here.