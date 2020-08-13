99ºF

Dallas Cowboys announce Safe Stadium Policy ahead of 2020 NFL Season

Safety measures include the required use of masks, limited stadium capacity and increased cleaning protocols

Jessica Hunt, Sports Multimedia Journalist

FILE-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Prescott stuck with his virtual hiatus trying to get a long-term contract that never came during the offseason. Now that the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is in the building preparing to play on the $31.4 million franchise tag, Prescott doesn't see an immediate need for questions about his future with America's Team. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DALLAS – After consulting with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas and local health officials, the Dallas Cowboys announced a new Safe Stadium Policy for the 2020 Season in a press release Thursday. Fans will be permitted to attend home contests with several changes to the fan experience, including but not limited to:

  • Masks required for entry
  • Limited stadium capacity and social distancing measures
  • Seating blocks 
  • Mobile-only ticketing and cashless payments
  • Designated tailgating locations 

AT&T Stadium staff will receive special training on health and safety guidelines and an on-going cleaning and sanitation procedure consistent with guidelines from the CDC and other medical experts will also be implemented. 

An expanded look at the new policy can be found here.

