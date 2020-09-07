INSIDE THE RING: San Antonio’s “Bam” Rodriguez destroys another opponent

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t know Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, you will soon enough.

The younger brother of world champ Joshua Franco fought in the same ring as his older brother who took home the championship belt back in late June.

If you watched the post fight interview on ESPN+, you see the striking similarities between the two brothers: down to earth, quiet, humble and praising the hard work that leads to future success.

And if things keep going the way they are, San Antonio could see another world title down the road.

Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) won his light flyweight contest on Saturday in Las Vegas against Janiel Rivera. “Bam” knocked down his opponent three times in the opening round, which resulted with the referee stopping the bout, ending in a technical knockout for Rodriguez.

San Antonio’s top fighters were quick to show their support for “Bam” over the weekend.

That boy @210bam next up to bring a strap back to SA! ☝🏽😤 https://t.co/hO4SGpqBKU — Mario (@Boxer_Barrios) September 6, 2020

Kendo Castaneda sends out some love for "Bam" Rodriguez after his latest win in Las Vegas Saturday night. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com