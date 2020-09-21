70ºF

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 5

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Devine3-1
11Sabinal4-0
10Cornerstone3-1
9La Vernia3-1
8Hondo4-0
7Fredericksburg3-1
6Jourdanton3-1
5Boerne3-1
4Wimberley3-1
3Yoakum4-0
2Comfort4-0
1Poth4-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeam2019 Record
12Southside7-4
11Brackenridge7-4
10Veterans Memorial9-3
9O’Connor8-3
8Madison9-3
7Steele8-3
6Clemens10-2
5Brennan9-3
4Brandeis13-1
3Champion13-2
2Wagner13-2
1Judson12-2

WEEK 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Friday night Part 1 | Part 2 | Road Trip

Full scores and schedules

