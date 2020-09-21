KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 5

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of high school football.
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Devine
|3-1
|11
|Sabinal
|4-0
|10
|Cornerstone
|3-1
|9
|La Vernia
|3-1
|8
|Hondo
|4-0
|7
|Fredericksburg
|3-1
|6
|Jourdanton
|3-1
|5
|Boerne
|3-1
|4
|Wimberley
|3-1
|3
|Yoakum
|4-0
|2
|Comfort
|4-0
|1
|Poth
|4-0
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Team
|2019 Record
|12
|Southside
|7-4
|11
|Brackenridge
|7-4
|10
|Veterans Memorial
|9-3
|9
|O’Connor
|8-3
|8
|Madison
|9-3
|7
|Steele
|8-3
|6
|Clemens
|10-2
|5
|Brennan
|9-3
|4
|Brandeis
|13-1
|3
|Champion
|13-2
|2
|Wagner
|13-2
|1
|Judson
|12-2