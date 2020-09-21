KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 5

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Devine 3-1 11 Sabinal 4-0 10 Cornerstone 3-1 9 La Vernia 3-1 8 Hondo 4-0 7 Fredericksburg 3-1 6 Jourdanton 3-1 5 Boerne 3-1 4 Wimberley 3-1 3 Yoakum 4-0 2 Comfort 4-0 1 Poth 4-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team 2019 Record 12 Southside 7-4 11 Brackenridge 7-4 10 Veterans Memorial 9-3 9 O’Connor 8-3 8 Madison 9-3 7 Steele 8-3 6 Clemens 10-2 5 Brennan 9-3 4 Brandeis 13-1 3 Champion 13-2 2 Wagner 13-2 1 Judson 12-2

