KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 6

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 6 of high school football.
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Sabinal
|4-1
|11
|Poteet
|4-1
|10
|Devine
|4-1
|9
|Cornerstone
|4-1
|8
|Hondo
|4-0
|7
|Boerne
|3-2
|6
|Fredericksburg
|4-1
|5
|Jourdanton
|4-1
|4
|Wimberley
|4-1
|3
|Yoakum
|4-0
|2
|Comfort
|5-0
|1
|Poth
|5-0
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Southside
|0-0
|11
|Brackenridge
|0-0
|10
|Veterans Memorial
|0-1
|9
|Steele
|0-1
|8
|Clemens
|0-1
|7
|O’Connor
|0-0
|6
|Madison
|0-0
|5
|Brennan
|0-0
|4
|Brandeis
|0-0
|3
|Champion
|1-0
|2
|Wagner
|0-0
|1
|Judson
|0-0