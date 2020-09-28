KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 6

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 6 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Sabinal 4-1 11 Poteet 4-1 10 Devine 4-1 9 Cornerstone 4-1 8 Hondo 4-0 7 Boerne 3-2 6 Fredericksburg 4-1 5 Jourdanton 4-1 4 Wimberley 4-1 3 Yoakum 4-0 2 Comfort 5-0 1 Poth 5-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team Record 12 Southside 0-0 11 Brackenridge 0-0 10 Veterans Memorial 0-1 9 Steele 0-1 8 Clemens 0-1 7 O’Connor 0-0 6 Madison 0-0 5 Brennan 0-0 4 Brandeis 0-0 3 Champion 1-0 2 Wagner 0-0 1 Judson 0-0

