KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 6

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 6 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Sabinal4-1
11Poteet4-1
10Devine4-1
9Cornerstone4-1
8Hondo4-0
7Boerne3-2
6Fredericksburg4-1
5Jourdanton4-1
4Wimberley4-1
3Yoakum4-0
2Comfort5-0
1Poth5-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeamRecord
12Southside0-0
11Brackenridge0-0
10Veterans Memorial0-1
9Steele0-1
8Clemens0-1
7O’Connor0-0
6Madison0-0
5Brennan0-0
4Brandeis0-0
3Champion1-0
2Wagner0-0
1Judson0-0

WEEK 5 HIGHLIGHTS

Friday night Part 1 | Part 2 | Road Trip

Full scores and schedules

