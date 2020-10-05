KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 7

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 7 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Randolph 4-1 11 Hondo 4-1 10 Devine 4-1 9 Cornerstone 4-1 8 D’Hanis 3-0 7 Boerne 3-2 6 Fredericksburg 4-1 5 Jourdanton 5-1 4 Wimberley 5-1 3 Yoakum 4-0 2 Comfort 6-0 1 Poth 5-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team Record 12 Johnson 1-0 11 Brackenridge 0-0 10 Southside 1-0 9 Veterans Memorial 1-1 8 Clemens 1-1 7 New Braunfels 2-0 6 Smithson Valley 2-0 5 Brennan 1-0 4 Brandeis 1-0 3 Judson 0-1 Wagner 0-0 1 Champion 2-0

