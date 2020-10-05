75ºF

Sports

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 7

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Sports, High School Football, Football, 12s Top 12
.
. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 7 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Randolph4-1
11Hondo4-1
10Devine4-1
9Cornerstone4-1
8D’Hanis3-0
7Boerne3-2
6Fredericksburg4-1
5Jourdanton5-1
4Wimberley5-1
3Yoakum4-0
2Comfort6-0
1Poth5-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeamRecord
12Johnson1-0
11Brackenridge0-0
10Southside1-0
9Veterans Memorial1-1
8Clemens1-1
7New Braunfels2-0
6Smithson Valley2-0
5Brennan1-0
4Brandeis1-0
3Judson0-1
Wagner0-0
1Champion2-0

WEEK 6 HIGHLIGHTS

Friday night Part 1 | Part 2 | Road Trip | Saturday night

Full scores and schedules

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: