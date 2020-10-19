KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 9 of high school football.
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Navarro
|5-2
|11
|Devine
|5-1
|10
|La Vernia
|6-2
|9
|Hondo
|6-1
|8
|Cornerstone
|6-1
|7
|D’Hanis
|4-0
|6
|Boerne
|5-2
|5
|Yoakum
|5-1
|4
|Comfort
|6-1
|3
|Wimberley
|6-1
|2
|Jourdanton
|7-1
|1
|Poth
|7-0
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Stevens
|3-0
|11
|Brackenridge
|0-0
|10
|Reagan
|2-1
|9
|Smithson Valley
|2-1
|8
|Southside
|3-0
|7
|Veterans Memorial
|2-1
|6
|Johnson
|3-0
|5
|Champion
|2-1
|4
|Brennan
|3-0
|3
|Brandeis
|3-0
|2
|Judson
|2-1
|1
|Wagner
|1-0