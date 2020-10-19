76ºF

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 9 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Navarro5-2
11Devine5-1
10La Vernia6-2
9Hondo6-1
8Cornerstone6-1
7D’Hanis4-0
6Boerne5-2
5Yoakum5-1
4Comfort6-1
3Wimberley6-1
2Jourdanton7-1
1Poth7-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeamRecord
12Stevens3-0
11Brackenridge0-0
10Reagan2-1
9Smithson Valley2-1
8Southside3-0
7Veterans Memorial2-1
6Johnson3-0
5Champion2-1
4Brennan3-0
3Brandeis3-0
2Judson2-1
1Wagner1-0

WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS

Friday night Part 1 | Part 2 | Road Trip | Saturday night

Full scores and schedules

