KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 9

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 9 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Navarro 5-2 11 Devine 5-1 10 La Vernia 6-2 9 Hondo 6-1 8 Cornerstone 6-1 7 D’Hanis 4-0 6 Boerne 5-2 5 Yoakum 5-1 4 Comfort 6-1 3 Wimberley 6-1 2 Jourdanton 7-1 1 Poth 7-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team Record 12 Stevens 3-0 11 Brackenridge 0-0 10 Reagan 2-1 9 Smithson Valley 2-1 8 Southside 3-0 7 Veterans Memorial 2-1 6 Johnson 3-0 5 Champion 2-1 4 Brennan 3-0 3 Brandeis 3-0 2 Judson 2-1 1 Wagner 1-0

WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS