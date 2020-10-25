The Latest: Roof closed for Game 5 of Series, may stay shut

CORRECTS DATE TO MONDAY, OCT. 19, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The roof is closed for Game 5, and might not open again during this World Series.

Along with the dreary, misty conditions outside Globe Life Field before the start of Sunday’s game, there was an increasing chance of rain into the night —and beyond.

It is the second time in the World Series that the retractable roof at the new $1.2 billion stadium is closed for a game. The other was Game 3 on Friday night, when it was breezy and chilly with a chance of rain.

The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain Monday — a day off for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers — with temperatures in the mid-50s.

That drops to a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when Game 6 will be played, but back up to 90 percent with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday, when a seventh game would be played, if necessary.

