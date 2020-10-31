Texas high school football icon hospitalized after biking accident

SAN ANTONIO – Former Judson head football coach D. W. Rutledge has been hospitalized.

According a Facebook post from his family early Saturday morning, Rutledge was taken to intensive care with “10 broken ribs, a punctured lung, cracked sternum, internal bleeding, and an injured back" after a biking accident on Friday night. His wife is currently the only family member allowed in the hospital at this time.

Rutledge led the the Rockets to four Class 5A State Championships during his 17-year stint at the helm, including back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993, before stepping down after the 2000 season. Judson’s home stadium is named in his honor. He also served as the Executive Director of the Texas High School Football Coaches Association from 2004 to 2018.

The Rutledge family is asking the San Antonio community to help by sending memories and messages of encouragement as he begins the healing process.