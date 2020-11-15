Olympic hopefuls take important steps as U.S. Open concludes

SAN ANTONIO – Competition in the Bill Walker Pool is over -- for the moment.

USA Swimming’s nationwide U.S. Open concluded in the Alamo City on Saturday morning with 10 events, five each for both men and women across two separate sessions. Texas alumna Madisyn Cox swept all three of her events this weekend, and followed up her nation-best performance Friday morning in the 200 meter Individual Medley with an equally impressive swim in the 200 meter Breaststroke. Cox ran away from the field and posted a 2:27.55, the fastest time in the country by a full second. She couldn’t help but smile after the race.

“It definitely felt like a morning swim," Cox said. "I tried to wake my body up as best as I could, but it just felt fun to get out there and race. I got to see the 100 Breaststroke yesterday, and it was really exciting. It was a really great race there, and I was just happy to be in there with them and compete. It does feel really good, but I know that I have a long way to go. We have a long way till June, July and August where the big meet of the season is, and I’m just happy that we actually get to take a step forward.”

While Cox has Olympic aspirations this summer, a number of local, up-and-coming swimmers had a rare opportunity to compete at one of the sport’s highest levels. Although their times were officially recorded as exhibition swims, the experience each garnered will prove invaluable for this season and beyond.

“This meet is probably one of the highest-level meets I’ve swum at so far, and I think it’s great to see how others swim [at this level],” said Alamo Area Aquatics Association swimmer Mikayla Moore. “We’ve had to get back into practice and just work our way up from the beginning. You really can’t compare your times to anything from where you were in March. Right now, we’re still in the middle of the season and it’s good to suit up and see where we’re at.”

A sizable chunk of the attendees at San Antonio’s portion of the U.S. Open will now turn their attention to the Texas Invite held in Austin towards the end of November.

For full results from the meets across the United States, click here.