KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 13 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

RankTeamRecord
12Antonian6-1
11Devine8-3
10Wimberley9-3
9Falls City8-2
8Hondo10-1
7Navarro8-2
6Cornerstone8-1
5D’Hanis7-0
4Boerne8-2
3Shiner9-0
2Jourdanton10-1
1Poth9-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankTeamRecord
12Highlands2-0
11Roosevelt5-2
10Brackenridge3-0
9Champion4-2
8Alamo Heights4-2
7Steele5-2
6Southside7-0
5Brennan6-1
4Reagan6-1
3Smithson Valley5-1
2Judson4-1
1Johnson7-0

WEEK 12 HIGHLIGHTS

