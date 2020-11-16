KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 13 of high school football.
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Antonian
|6-1
|11
|Devine
|8-3
|10
|Wimberley
|9-3
|9
|Falls City
|8-2
|8
|Hondo
|10-1
|7
|Navarro
|8-2
|6
|Cornerstone
|8-1
|5
|D’Hanis
|7-0
|4
|Boerne
|8-2
|3
|Shiner
|9-0
|2
|Jourdanton
|10-1
|1
|Poth
|9-0
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|12
|Highlands
|2-0
|11
|Roosevelt
|5-2
|10
|Brackenridge
|3-0
|9
|Champion
|4-2
|8
|Alamo Heights
|4-2
|7
|Steele
|5-2
|6
|Southside
|7-0
|5
|Brennan
|6-1
|4
|Reagan
|6-1
|3
|Smithson Valley
|5-1
|2
|Judson
|4-1
|1
|Johnson
|7-0