KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 13

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 13 of high school football.

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank Team Record 12 Antonian 6-1 11 Devine 8-3 10 Wimberley 9-3 9 Falls City 8-2 8 Hondo 10-1 7 Navarro 8-2 6 Cornerstone 8-1 5 D’Hanis 7-0 4 Boerne 8-2 3 Shiner 9-0 2 Jourdanton 10-1 1 Poth 9-0

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Team Record 12 Highlands 2-0 11 Roosevelt 5-2 10 Brackenridge 3-0 9 Champion 4-2 8 Alamo Heights 4-2 7 Steele 5-2 6 Southside 7-0 5 Brennan 6-1 4 Reagan 6-1 3 Smithson Valley 5-1 2 Judson 4-1 1 Johnson 7-0

WEEK 12 HIGHLIGHTS