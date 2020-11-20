INSIDE THE RING: Canelo Returning To The Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – Nothing is ever guaranteed in the boxing world. Rumors fly around like a boxers gloves.

This time, the rumors are true.

According to multiple sources, including one close to the negotiations, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will make his return to the Alamodome on Saturday, December 19. Canelo himself made the announcement on his own Twitter account Friday afternoon.

🇲🇽 Mi próxima pelea será en el @Alamodome de SATX, este 19 de dic vs @CallumSmith23 🥊 Venta de boletos miércoles 25.



🇺🇸 My next fight will be at the @Alamodome in SATX, this upcoming Dec 19th vs @CallumSmith23 🥊 Ticket sale Wed 25th. @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing #CaneloSmith pic.twitter.com/4B68BzJwF8 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 20, 2020

Canelo (53-1-2, 36 KOs) will be facing Britain’s Callum Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) in a 12-round super middleweight contest that will air live on DAZN. The fighters will be attempting to take each other’s belts, with Canelo owning the WBA “regular” super middleweight title and Smith’s WBA “super” super middleweight title.

“I am thrilled to be back at the Alamodome and very thankful to be fighting in front of my fans on December 19,” said Canelo via a press release from Canelo Promotions and Matchroom Boxing. “I have great memories of my previous bouts in Texas, and I expect this to be a special fight to close out the year.”

Just like the PBC/Showtime PPV boxing event that took place on Halloween night, fans will be allowed inside the Alamodome although the number of spectators permitted indoors have not been announced. Officials for the Alamodome were expecting 11,000 fans to attend back on October 31. On fight night, 9,024 fans were spread out from ringside to the upper deck in accordance to social distancing rules.

Inside the Alamodome on October 31 for PBC/Showtime boxing with seats spread throughout the event floor to keep people at a distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This will be Canelo’s second fight in the Alamodome since defeating Austin Trout in April 2013. Canelo would have fought James Kirkland in the Alamodome in 2015 but that fight was moved to Houston after Floyd Mayweather made an unexpected return to fight Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015, the same day as the Alvarez vs. Kirkland bout. Promoters tried to move the fight to the following week but the Alamodome was booked for UTSA’s Spring Commencement ceremony.

Smith has only fought in the United States twice in his professional career. His upcoming fight will have more than just a title belt on the line; Smith will be looking to defeat the man who once knocked out his older brother. Liam Smith faced Alvarez in 2016 at AT&T Stadium where Alvarez sent Liam to the canvas three times in nine rounds before the referee stopped the fight.

Alvarez has not fought this year after knocking out Sergey Kovalev in November 2019. Alvarez had been in constant fights with DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions to schedule a fight this year but nothing ever panned out. After constant negotiations that failed time and time again, Alvarez became a free agent two weeks ago and was released from this contact with DAZN and Golden Boy.

When fighters and their camps arrive the week of the bouts, there will be another “bubble” downtown to keep all those participating in the events safe. Everyone entering the “bubble” will have to be tested for the coronavirus and test negative prior to entering.

Ticket are expected to go on sale next week.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com