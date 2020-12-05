52ºF

Sports

Virus sidelines No. 10 Houston coach Sampson, assistant son

Associated Press

Tags: Kelvin Sampson, Sports
Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars looks on during a semifinal game of the 2018 AAC Basketball Championship against the Wichita State Shockers at Amway Center on March 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars looks on during a semifinal game of the 2018 AAC Basketball Championship against the Wichita State Shockers at Amway Center on March 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, will sit out Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns when the No. 10 Cougars host South Carolina.

The school said the Sampsons would miss the game because of the virus and contact tracing protocols. It said both Sampsons were isolating at their homes and not showing symptoms, without detailing whether one of them had tested positive.

Assistant coach Quannas White will serve as Houston’s acting head coach against the Gamecocks.

“Our staff has been a big part of our success, and I have complete faith in Quannas, our coaches and staff and all our young men,” Kelvin Sampson said in a statement.

Houston is off to a 3-0 start and beat No. 17 Texas Tech 64-53 on Nov. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.