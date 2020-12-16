National Signing Day 2020: Where some of San Antonio’s top players are headed

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is the start of the early signing period for student athletes in the class of 2021.
Early Signing Day runs from Dec. 16-19. Another National Signing Day will be held in February.
Here’s a look at some of the San Antonio area student athletes who are expected to sign early.
2020 LOCAL COMMIT LIST (ALPHABETICAL ORDER BY LAST NAME)
Wyatt Begeal, Steele QB committed to Arkansas State
Lucas Coley, Cornerstone QB committed to Arkansas
Donovan Dreighton, Brennan DB committed to UIW
Josh Gonzalez, Stevens DL committed to UIW
Caden Holt, NB Canyon LB committed to UTSA
Caleb Lewis, Steele DL committed to UTSA
Angel Lopez, Brandeis OL committed to Prairie View A&M
Evan Mailloux, Cornerstone OL committed to Trinity
Kai McCarty, Cornerstone WR committed to Oklahoma Baptist Univ.
Donnie Moody, Judson LB committed to SFA
Jalen Rainey, Brandeis DB committed to UTSA
Ty Reasoner, Johnson QB committed to Air Force
Robert Rigsby, Judson OL committed to UTSA
Kamron Scott, Judson OL committed to UTSA
Christian “CJ” Smith, Churchill ATH/TE committed to UIW
Kannon Williams, Harlan QB committed to UIW
Simeon Woodard, Veterans Memorial DB committed to Montana State
Pryce Yates, Reagan DL committed to UCONN
Micah Young, Southside LB committed to Wyoming