National Signing Day 2020: Where some of San Antonio’s top players are headed

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is the start of the early signing period for student athletes in the class of 2021.

Early Signing Day runs from Dec. 16-19. Another National Signing Day will be held in February.

Here’s a look at some of the San Antonio area student athletes who are expected to sign early.

2020 LOCAL COMMIT LIST (ALPHABETICAL ORDER BY LAST NAME)

Wyatt Begeal, Steele QB committed to Arkansas State

Lucas Coley, Cornerstone QB committed to Arkansas

Donovan Dreighton, Brennan DB committed to UIW

Josh Gonzalez, Stevens DL committed to UIW

Caden Holt, NB Canyon LB committed to UTSA

Caleb Lewis, Steele DL committed to UTSA

Angel Lopez, Brandeis OL committed to Prairie View A&M

Evan Mailloux, Cornerstone OL committed to Trinity

Kai McCarty, Cornerstone WR committed to Oklahoma Baptist Univ.

Donnie Moody, Judson LB committed to SFA

Jalen Rainey, Brandeis DB committed to UTSA

Ty Reasoner, Johnson QB committed to Air Force

Robert Rigsby, Judson OL committed to UTSA

Kamron Scott, Judson OL committed to UTSA

Christian “CJ” Smith, Churchill ATH/TE committed to UIW

Kannon Williams, Harlan QB committed to UIW

Simeon Woodard, Veterans Memorial DB committed to Montana State

Pryce Yates, Reagan DL committed to UCONN

Micah Young, Southside LB committed to Wyoming