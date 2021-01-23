Lytle Lady Pirates looking to finish season undefeated in district

LYTLE – With five games left in the regular season, the Lytle Lady Pirates are on the verge of completing an undefeated season against District 27-3A competition, and they’re doing it with a combination of efficient offense and suffocating defense.
Tonight at 6: Lytle is having a special basketball season. The girls sit first in 27-3A and are ranked #21 by TABC. @CalyssaSevier @kylie22mask @LoriLwilson23 @lytleisd @InstantReplaySA #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/GjDoOuJkxg— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) January 21, 2021