Lytle Lady Pirates looking to finish season undefeated in district

Currently 9-0 in District 27-3A

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

LYTLE – With five games left in the regular season, the Lytle Lady Pirates are on the verge of completing an undefeated season against District 27-3A competition, and they’re doing it with a combination of efficient offense and suffocating defense.

