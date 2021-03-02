With no scouting combine, Pro Days at colleges are more vital than ever for the NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. Photo by Mike Comer

The path to the NFL Draft will look a lot different this year.

Usually, after a Super Bowl champion is crowned, the league gears up for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a five-day spectacle in which scouts, coaches and general managers analyze measurables of prospects such as their strength, speed, agility and jumping ability.

It’s the signature event for NFL personnel to scope out prospects in person, but it’s not taking place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, the Pro Days at various universities will be even more vital than usual for draft preparation.

Pro Days are when college programs invite NFL scouts, coaches and general managers to their campuses, and where draft prospects on that team conduct workouts and drills to showcase their skills.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected by many to be the top pick in the draft, already held a personal workout in front of scouts Feb. 12.

Here are some dates of Pro Days coming up for notable college programs.

Of note, Texas and Texas A&M are two schools that have yet to announce a date. For a full list of Pro Days, click or tap for an article from 247sports.com.

Teams and prospects are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Date: March 23

Notable prospects: DL Christian Barmore, OL Deonte Brown, OL Landon Dickerson, TE Miller Forristall, RB Najee Harris, QB Mac Jones, OL Alex Leatherwood, LB Josh McMillon, LB Dylan Moses, WR DeVonta Smith, DB Patrick Surtain, WR Jaylen Waddle.

Clemson

Date: March 11

Notable prospects: (Trevor Lawrence already held personal workout): OL Jackson Carman, RB Travis Etienne, WR Cornell Powell, WR Amari Rodgers.

Florida

Date: March 31

Notable prospects: DB Shawn Davis, WR Trevon Grimes, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Kadarius Toney, QB Kyle Trask, DB Marco Wilson.

Florida State

Date: March 22

Notable prospects: DL Joshua Kaindoh, DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, LB Janarius Robinson, DB Asante Samuel Jr., DL Marvin Wilson.

Georgia

Date: March 17

Notable prospects: DB Tyson Campbell, OL Ben Cleveland, DB DJ Daniel, DE Malik Herring, C Trey Hill, DB Richard LeCounte, TE Tre’ McKitty, QB Jamie Newman, LB Azeez Ojulari, LB Monty Rice, DB Eric Stokes, DB Mark Webb.

LSU

Date: March 31

Notable prospects: WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, LB Jabril Cox, DL Tyler Shelvin.

Miami

Date: March 29

Notable prospects: TE Brevin Jordan, DE Jaelan Phillips, DE Quincy Roche, DE Gregory Rousseau.

Michigan

Date: March 26

Notable prospects: WR Nico Collins, RB Chris Evans, FB Ben Mason, OL Jalen Mayfield, LB Cam McGrone, DE Kwity Paye, DB Ambry Thomas.

Michigan State

Date: March 24

Notable prospects: DB Shakur Brown, DT Naquan Jones, LB Antjuan Simmons.

Notre Dame

Date: March 31

Notable prospects: OL Aaron Banks, OL Liam Eichenberg, QB Ian Book, OL Robert Hainsey, DE Daelin Hayes, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Tommy Tremble.

Oklahoma

Date: March 12

Notable prospects: DB Tre Brown, OL Adrian Ealy, C Creed Humphrey, DB Tre Norwood, DE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

Virginia

Date: March 24

Notable prospects: TE Tony Poljan, LB Charles Snowden.

Virginia Tech

Date: March 26

Notable prospects: OL Christian Darrisaw, DB Divine Deablo, DB Caleb Farley, RB Khalil Herbert.