SAN ANTONIO – Junior Jordyn Lemm keyed a fourth quarter rally by scoring 10 straight points, and for the first time since the turn of the millenium, the Boerne girls basketball team is heading to the UIL State Tournament.

HISTORY! Watch the final moments of an epic Class 4A Regional Final, as @BHSHoundBball punches their tickets to the #UILState Tournament for the first time in 21 years! #KSATsports @BoerneISD @LeechStan pic.twitter.com/QmVfMeppUl — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) March 3, 2021