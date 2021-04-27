Spurs outlast Wizards in OT, end Washington’s streak at 8

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, right, goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON – DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington’s season-best eight-game winning streak.

DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and OT. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan’s jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

Bradley Beal, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day, had 45 points for the Wizards, but his 3-point attempt to force a second overtime fell short — as did Washington’s chance to match a franchise best winning streak.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 17 for the Spurs, who have won three straight and five of six.

“It just shows you how talented the league is,” Murray said about the nonstop scoring at times. “I wouldn’t say on our end or their end that anything (on offense) was easy.”

His coach didn’t quite see it that way.

“You wouldn’t exactly say it was a defensive clinic by either team,” Gregg Popovich said after San Antonio finished with a season high in points and improved to 2-3 in overtime. “We couldn’t stop them and they couldn’t stop us.”

Both teams shot 53% from the field.

