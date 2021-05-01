Reagan alum, Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond drafted 66th overall by Minnesota Vikings

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) is chased out of the pocket by LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye (11) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

CLEVELAND – He might not have been one of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round, but Reagan alumnus and Texas A&M standout Kellen Mond finally heard his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 66th overall pick in the third round, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Mond as a back up -- and potential future replacement -- to current starter Kirk Cousins.

One of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks and a four-year starter, Mond has developed into one of the most impactful players and leaders in the nation. In his senior season, Mond became the Aggies’ all-time leader in a number of career passing categories, and finished tied for Johnny Manziel for most total touchdowns in A&M history with 93. In 2020, he posted a 9-1 record, completed over 63% of his passes and threw for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He ran for four touchdowns as well.

Mond also impressed in this year’s Senior Bowl and was named MVP of the game. Now, he gets a chance to battle for a future in the NFL with the Vikings.