Reagan alum, Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond drafted 66th overall by Minnesota Vikings

CLEVELAND – He might not have been one of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round, but Reagan alumnus and Texas A&M standout Kellen Mond finally heard his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the 66th overall pick in the third round, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Mond as a back up -- and potential future replacement -- to current starter Kirk Cousins.
One of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks and a four-year starter, Mond has developed into one of the most impactful players and leaders in the nation. In his senior season, Mond became the Aggies’ all-time leader in a number of career passing categories, and finished tied for Johnny Manziel for most total touchdowns in A&M history with 93. In 2020, he posted a 9-1 record, completed over 63% of his passes and threw for 2,282 yards and 19 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He ran for four touchdowns as well.
Worth the wait.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 1, 2021
Welcome to the #Vikings, @TheKellenMond! pic.twitter.com/Tc9MIqSzaI
Mond also impressed in this year’s Senior Bowl and was named MVP of the game. Now, he gets a chance to battle for a future in the NFL with the Vikings.