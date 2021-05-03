Spurs assistant Becky Hammon says she’s ‘ready’ to be NBA head coach if given chance

SAN ANTONIO – Becky Hammon says she will be “ready” when and if an NBA organization gives her the opportunity to be its next head coach.

Hammon sat down with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb for a wide-ranging interview about being a trailblazer in professional sports and her career.

Earlier this season, Hammon became the first woman to coach an NBA team in a regular-season game on Dec. 30, 2020.

Hammon took over head coaching duties for the Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers after Gregg Popovich was ejected. She was asked about the historic moment.

“What dawned on me is I want to beat the Lakers. I want to beat them really bad,” Hammon said in the interview. “It’s amazing because you’re going about your work and you’re doing it, and then you have these moments where it’s like, ‘this is happening.’”

Ad

"It's so much bigger than anything I could have thought of or imagined. This is not what I dreamt of," Becky Hammon says about making history when she became the first woman to coach an NBA team. pic.twitter.com/DtIPeCT2ti — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 3, 2021

Hammon joined the Spurs as an assistant coach in 2015 after she retired from the WNBA. Hammon has had a few interviews with NBA front offices for head coaching jobs and has been elevated to one of Popovich’s lead assistant coaches. Still, she told Kotb she is not sure if she’ll get the opportunity to be a head coach in the near future, but she is ready.

“This ball is never moving fast enough in my opinion. People don’t like doing something new and different. It’s uncomfortable. It takes a massive amount of risk. Somebody is going to have to take a chance,” Hammon said. “In some ways, I feel like it could be in a year. In other ways, it could be 10 years. I’m not really sure, (but) I’ll be ready.”

Ad