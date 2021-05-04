Jazz cruise past Spurs 110-99

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, left, passes the ball as Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Facing one of the league’s best mid-range shooting teams, the Utah Jazz successfully denied the San Antonio Spurs chances to create shots anywhere except the mid-range for the better part of four quarters.

Utah beat San Antonio 110-99 on Monday night, in large part, by denying the Spurs scoring opportunities at the rim and on the perimeter. San Antonio did not make its first layup until the final minute of the second quarter and the Spurs missed all seven 3-pointers they attempted before halftime.

“We tried to make them earn everything they got,” center Rudy Gobert said.

Gobert tallied 24 points and 15 rebounds while keying the defensive effort that helped Utah lead wire-to-wire. The Jazz earned their second straight victory with efficient offense and tough defense. Utah scored 22 points off 13 San Antonio turnovers and shot 50% from the field.

“It’s really important to us to get off to a good start,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “If it means making plays off our defense and getting easy opportunities, that’s even better.”

Ad

Bojan Bogdanovic led the offense with 25 points. Jordan Clarkson added 16 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles chipped in 13 points and eight assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points and Rudy Gay added 17 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their fourth straight game.

“We got to figure out a way to come Wednesday ready to compete, because that second half we competed really well with them,” said guard Dejounte Murray, who finished with 15 points. “I think we competed way more than we did in the first half — starting with myself.”

Ad