Judson names Christina Camacho new head girls basketball coach

SAN ANTONIO – After leading Veterans Memorial to a pair of state runner-up finishes over the past three seasons, head coach Christina Camacho has taken on a new challenge: taking over the Judson girls basketball program after former head coach Triva Corrales stepped down to become Judson ISD’s athletic director. The Rockets have advanced to the UIL Class 6A State basketball tournament in each of the last five seasons.
The Tradition Continues!!! pic.twitter.com/Ax8SzSlCoj— Judson Girls’ Basketball (@GirlsJudson) May 17, 2021