HIGHLIGHTS: Smithson Valley baseball battles Eagle Pass in game 2, Navarro takes on Calallen

SAN ANTONIO – In the UIL Class 6A baseball regional semifinals, Smithson Valley builds a commanding 10-5 lead on Eagle Pass before weather delayed the remainder of game two to Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Play will resume in the bottom of the 5th with one out. In the Class 4A regional semifinals, Navarro’s season comes to an end after a 6-1 loss to Calallen.

Game two of the UIL Class 6A softball regional final between Judson and Austin Bowie was postponed until Saturday at noon. Play will resume in the top of the third inning with both teams still scoreless. Game three will follow shortly after if needed. The Rockets currently lead the series 1-0.