Ash Barty avoids upset trend to reach 3rd round at Wimbledon

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the first set against a return to Russia's Anna Blinkova during the women's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON – Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the third round of a Wimbledon women’s draw depleted of other top contenders by beating Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 Thursday.

No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina became the latest upset victim, and eight of the top 11 players in the WTA rankings are out of the tournament due to defeat, withdrawal or injury.

Barty avoided an exit by overcoming an uncharacteristically unreliable serve. She committed nine double-faults, including three in the first game, and was broken three times. But she also hit 33 winners to 12 for Blinkova.

“Not my best serving day,” Barty said. “I was just out of rhythm a little bit. Some days you feel like you’re 8 feet tall and you can't miss the box. Other days, like today, you feel like you’re 3-foot-nothing. It's certainly nothing that will concern me over a longer period.”

Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, needs two more wins to become a Wimbledon quarterfinalist for the first time.

Svitolina lost to Magda Linette of Poland, who earned the biggest victory of her career, 6-3, 6-4. Linette, ranked 44th, had never before beaten a top-15 player in a completed match.

Linette had 28 winners to just eight for Svitolina, a semifinalist at Wimbledon two years ago.

Svitolina said such upsets reflect the state of the women's game.

“Anyone can win any tournament — you know, a lot of good players, doesn’t matter on the ranking, they can challenge you with amazing performance," she said. "First, second round, there are all the time tough matches."

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova extended her winning streak to 14 matches by beating Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-4. Krejcikova seeks to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back to back.

A former Wimbledon doubles champion, Krejcikova is making her tournament debut in the singles draw.

In men's play, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev hit 13 aces, lost only 12 points on his serve and advanced to the third round by beating Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Zverev was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2020 and a semifinalist at last month's French Open, but he has never been past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Britain advanced three men to the third round for the first time in 22 years. Cameron Norrie received a standing ovation on Court 1 when he won to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the round of 32 by sweeping wild card Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4). No. 13 Gael Monfils lost to Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

American Shelby Rogers matched her best Wimbledon result by reaching the third round when she beat No. 15 Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-4.

No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova swept past Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 6-3. No. 19 Karolina Muchova and No. 30 Paula Badosa also advanced.

The sun came out on Day 4 of the tournament, and Roger Federer was scheduled to play Richard Gasquet in the last match on Centre Court. Federer has won their past 10 meetings.

