INSIDE THE RING: Franco vs. Moloney Trilogy

Joshua Franco talks to Larry Ramirez from Riverside, California as he prepares for his third fight against Andrew Moloney.

RIVERSIDE, California – It’s been said, “all good things come in threes.” San Antonio boxer and WBA World Super Flyweight Champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco certainly hopes that’s the case August 14, when he faces Andrew Moloney for the third time.

“It’s going good,” said Franco, who’s training in Riverside, California. “I’m training hard. Hard work in the gym every day. I’m just preparing myself so that I can be the best I can be, come fight night.”

In the first fight between Franco and Moloney in June 2020, Franco beat the champ and previously undefeated Moloney by unanimous decision to win the WBA World Super Flyweight title.

The rematch was five months later in November, and that bout ended in controversy, with Franco retaining his belt via a no-contest. Referee Russell Mora stopped the fight after two rounds due to severe swelling around Franco’s right eye. Doctors said Franco could not go on. Mora ruled that the swelling was due to an accidental head-butt in the first round, and he ruled the fight a no-contest.

What did Franco learn from fight two?

“Just to always expect the worse,” said Franco. ‘It was a two-round fight, so there’s nothing you could really take away from two rounds, but just to expect the worse. It’s boxing and anything can happen, so always got to expect the worst-case scenario.”

That brings us to the trilogy. The second of Franco’s pro career. His first trilogy was against Oscar Negrete, which ended in one win and two draws for El Profesor. But this time the stakes are even higher for Franco. Can he retain his title? One many feel he lost in the second fight. Joshua knows what he needs to better in fight three.

“I got to go back to what I do best, and that’s using my skills, my IQ, and my technique,” said Franco. “In that second fight, I tried to overpower him. I had the confidence in me, but this time I have to go back to doing what I do best, and that’s using my skills and my IQ.”

Fight one, was great for Franco. Fight two, not so much, but he kept his championship strap. What will happen in fight three? We will soon find out. Franco certainly hopes good things really do come in threes.

The trilogy between Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) and Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) goes down Saturday, August 14 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK.