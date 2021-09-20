Monday huddle: Do Texans have no choice but to activate Deshaun Watson on Thursday?

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene.

The Deshaun Watson saga takes another twist

This is quite a time for the Houston Texans to have a short week due to a Thursday game.

With the Watson saga still very much surrounding the organization, the Texans will now have to make a quick decision as to whether they’ll activate Watson after he didn’t suit up for the first two weeks of the season following a series of sexual assault allegations over the offseason.

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits, possible criminal charges and has requested a trade.

Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury during a 31-21 loss at Cleveland, and those usually take some time to recover from.

The only other quarterback available was rookie Davis Mills, who threw a touchdown pass and is available to play on Thursday against Carolina.

But if Taylor can’t dress, then the Texans will need a backup, whether it’s Watson or someone else that needs to be signed.

Asked after the Cleveland game whether Watson will be activated, Houston head coach David Culley responded, “We’ll have to see,” according to NFL Network.

Texas Tech with a chance to make a statement

Texas Tech is off to a 3-0 start this year, but pundits can rightfully point out that those wins have come against Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Florida International.

However, the Red Raiders can really get the attention of people this Saturday when they visit Austin for a noon kickoff against Texas.

Texas Tech has lost three straight in the rivalry, including a 63-56 overtime loss at home in Lubbock last year when the Longhorns were ranked No. 8 in the country.

Witten adapting to coaching high school football

Is anyone wondering what Jason Witten is doing these days? Well, the legendary former Cowboys tight end and former Monday Night Football announcer is now trying his hand at coaching high school football.

Hired over the offseason as head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, a suburb of Dallas, Witten is off to a 1-2 start at the school.

Last year, he played one final season for the Oakland Raiders before retiring for good.

He is trying to revitalize a Liberty Christian program that went 13-20 in its previous three seasons.