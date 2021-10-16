No 12 Oklahoma State rallies late to beat No. 25 Texas 32-24

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (7) is tackled by Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas – Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the game gave No. 12 Oklahoma State its first lead, and Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play capped a 32-24 victory over No. 25 Texas on Saturday to keep the Cowboys undefeated.

Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before Oklahoma State’s defense and punishing run game behind Jaylen Warren took over for the Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).

It was the second straight week Texas (4-3, 2-2) surrendered a big lead in a tough loss. The Longhorns led Oklahoma 28-7 before losing 55-48 last week.

Brown’s kicking and Jason Taylor II’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter kept the Cowboys’ in the game while Sanders and the offense were struggling early.

The Cowboys allowed Texas just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second half rally.

Sanders pulled Oklahoma State within 24-22 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley. Brown’s 29-yard field goal put the Cowboys ahead.

Texas still had time to possibly retake the lead, but the Cowboys defense stuffed the Longhorns on fourth down at the Texas 42. Sanders scored two plays later and Oklahoma State then sealed the victory with Tanner McAlister’s interception with 1:57 to play.

Robinson led Texas with 135 yards on 21 carries, his fifth consecutive 100-yard game and sixth this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys stayed patient and it paid off as Texas wore down. Sanders wasn’t pretty throwing the ball, he was 19 of 32 for 178 yards, but had only one turnover. Even that one didn’t hurt as Taylor’s interception returned the favor and kept Texas from pulling away.

Texas: The Longhorns were pushed around at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for the second week in a row. The offensive line, which was reshuffled this week because of injuries, allowed three sacks and Robinson had nowhere to run in the second half as Texas ended the game with 12 yards on its last six drives.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays at Iowa State next Saturday

Texas plays at Baylor on Oct. 30.

