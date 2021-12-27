Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle, Steele HS grad calls touchdown a ‘dream come true’

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys routed Washington 56-14 on Sunday night, and one of those touchdowns — in all its glory — belonged to a Steele High School alumnus from San Antonio.

Cowboys backup tackle Terence Steele, who was lined up as a tight end, easily scored when quarterback Dak Prescott faked the handoff and threw a touchdown pass to Steele with a little more than 2:30 left in the second quarter.

“No problem. Terence Steele on the tackle eligible. Dak feeding everybody tonight,” one of the announcers said. “Jerry Jones is loving it.”

After catching the pass, Steele spiked the ball and then celebrated with a group hug.

“BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN! The #DallasCowboys are having fun on Sunday Night Football,” tweeted Sunday Night Football on NBC, while the Cowboys tweeted “TOO HYPE.”

Steele himself called it a “dream come true” in an Instagram post after the game.

Steele, who is 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 310 pounds, went to Steele High School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD before attending Texas Tech University.

Byron P. Steele HS alum Terence Steele catches a TD pass tonight for the Dallas Cowboys in a tackle-eligible play! https://twitter.com/snfonnbc/status/1475295813509259269?s=21 Posted by Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD (SCUCISD) on Sunday, December 26, 2021

While the district shared the excitement in a Facebook post on Sunday night, they also shared a post about fellow Steele High School graduate and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley scoring his first NFL touchdown on Saturday.

In case you missed it, Byron P. Steele HS alum Antoine Wesley caught a TD pass last night for the Arizona Cardinals! https://twitter.com/azcardinals/status/1474939463113474052?s=21 Posted by Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD (SCUCISD) on Sunday, December 26, 2021

Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and the Cowboys celebrated their clinching of the division crown with a 56-14 rout of Washington on Sunday night.

The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in a first half while taking a 42-7 lead and frustrating Washington to the point that defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne scuffled on the sideline.

Dallas didn’t need to win to add the division title to the playoff berth that was sealed with San Francisco’s loss to Tennessee three nights earlier. Las Vegas’ 17-13 victory over Denver took care of that about an hour before kickoff, giving the Cowboys a tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

Prescott and company didn't seem to care, and now the Eagles can't tie them for the division title after Dallas scored its most points, playoffs included, since a 59-14 victory over San Francisco in 1980.

“I don’t know if many people knew that we’d clinched before the game. I didn’t,” Prescott said. “I don’t know if we’re in the world or in the business of trying to send messages more than we’re just trying to get better.”

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele, center left, celebrates with head coach Mike McCarthy, center right, after Steele caught a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) celebrates with Connor McGovern (66) and others after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

