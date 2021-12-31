Reports: Becky Hammon to leave Spurs, become WNBA’s highest-paid head coach with Las Vegas Aces

FILE - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, in this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo. Hammon can't wait for the time when it's the norm for females to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story. Hammon's entering her eighth season as an assistant and has been interviewed for several head coach positions but hasn't gotten an offer yet to be the first female to lead a NBA team. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is finalizing a five-year deal with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces to become their next head coach, according to multiple sources, including ESPN.

Sources say she plans to finish the season with the Spurs, and that the deal would make Hammon the WNBA’s highest paid head coach.

Hammon has been an assistant under head coach Gregg Popovich since 2014, and was a six-time all-star during her playing career in the WNBA.

During a game in December of 2020, she replaced Popovich on the bench following his ejection, making her the first woman to serve as acting head coach in a regular season NBA game.

Hammon has been interviewed for several NBA head coaching openings in the past, including this past summer with the Portland Trail Blazers, but still hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead an NBA team.

Hammon, along with former Spurs player Manu Ginobili, were recently nominated as part of the class of 2022 for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

