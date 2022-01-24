INSIDE THE RING: More at stake in Mario Barrios’ welterweight debut

Mario Barrios talks to KSAT 12 Sports from his training camp in Las Vegas on Friday, January 21, 2022.

LAS VEGAS – There is nothing like the wait for a professional boxer coming off their first loss.

The fighter wants to get ring back to the gym, train and get another fight scheduled so they can hopefully put their loss behind them.

For Mario Barrios and Keith Thurman, their February matchup can’t come soon enough.

By the time they face each other, Barrios will have waited over seven months to bout again. Thurman will have waited for over two years and six months. Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) will fight Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight contest on Saturday, February 5 in Las Vegas. This will be Barrios’ debut at 147 pounds as he headlines his second straight pay-per-view fight.

Check out what “El Azteca” had to say about moving his training camp to Las Vegas and what helped him get through his loss to Gervonta Davis:

Mario Barrios faces Keith Thurman in less than two weeks in Sin City.

It was announced last week through Premier Boxing Champions that the winner of Barrios vs. Thurman will have a shot at a title eliminator fight later this year and a chance at a welterweight title.

”It’s an awesome feeling [fighting for a chance at another title belt],” Barrios said to KSAT 12 Sports last week. “I had the pleasure of taking the first world title back to San Antonio in twenty-something years when I fought . I promised San Antonio that wasn’t going to be the only world title. So, I’m going to do what it takes to get another one. The goal ultimately is to be unified.”

Barrios added, “This [fight] isn’t exactly a title eliminator but [a win] gets you there a lot quicker. That’s added motivation.”

It’s been reported that the PBC PPV fight will be $74.95.

