Jordan Spieth to defend 2021 title at 100th anniversary of Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth hits from the 18th fairway during the Tournament of Champions pro-am team play golf event, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, , at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN ANTONIO – The world’s 14th ranked golfer and Valero Texas Open Champion Jordan Spieth will defend his 2021 title in San Antonio and will try and become the first Valero Texas Open Champion to win back-to-back titles since Zach Johnson was able to accomplish that feat in 2008 and 2009.

That announcement was made by officials of the historic PGA tour stop on Thursday. The event will take place at the TPC The Oaks course at the J.W. Marriott Resort March 28-April 3, 2022, just one week before The Masters.

“Winning the Valero Texas Open last year was incredibly special for me and my family,” said Spieth. “We’re really looking forward to returning to San Antonio to defend my title and the fact that it’s the 100th anniversary of the tournament makes it even more exciting.”

Spieth is one of eight champions over the last decade who are returning to play this year, including Corey Connors (2019), Andrew Landry (2018), Kevin Chappell (2017), Charley Hoffman (2016), Jimmy Walker (2015), Martin Laird (2013) and Brendan Steele (2011).

In addition to those past champions competing in the tournament, a number of legendary players and former Texas Open Champions will be on hand during tournament week to participate in the 100th anniversary celebration.

Deane Beman (1969), Ben Crenshaw (1973 and 1986), Hale Irwin (1977), Lee Trevino (1980) and Tom Watson (1987) are all scheduled to appear.

Tickets for the Valero Texas Open are now on sale through Ticketmaster and ValeroTexasOpen.com