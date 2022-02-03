INSIDE THE RING: Jesse Rodriguez steps up for biggest fight of his career

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez raises his arms in victory after defeating Alejandro Burgos last year.

PHOENIX – There are few guarantees in boxing.

One of them includes things never starting on time. The other is that anything can change at any moment for any reason.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter seems to be true more often than not.

That’s where we find San Antonio’s Jesse Rodriguez, the younger brother of Joshua Franco. “Bam” Rodriguez was set to fight Fernando Diaz this Saturday night on DAZN live from Phoenix, Arizona. The winner of that fight would take home the World Boxing Council USNBC Flyweight title.

However, late Sunday night, rumors started to circulate on social media that Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, one of the main event fighters, was out of that matchup due to a non-COVID-related illness.

So, Rodriguez answered the call and will step up to face Carlos Cuadras, who needed a late replacement for the main event title bout.

Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KOs) will move up in weight to face Mexican veteran boxer Cuadras (39-4-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday for the vacant WBC World Super Flyweight title. This will be the first chance for Rodriguez to win a title belt in his young professional career.

Early Wednesday afternoon, after the conclusion of the Mario Barrios and Keith Thurman press conference in Las Vegas, San Antonio’s “El Azteca” took time to support his friend, “Bam” Rodriguez, even as Barrios prepares for his Premier Boxing Champions PPV fight this weekend.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Rodriguez. The 22-year-old “Bam” Rodriguez, who celebrated his birthday recently, signed a deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Rodriguez is riding a six-fight knockout streak coming into Saturday’s fight. However, Rodriguez only fought once in 2021 when he knocked out Alejando Burgos in October.

The 33-year-old Cuadras has not fought since October 2020 when he lost by technical knockout to Juan Francisco Estrada in Mexico City, Mexico.

We have a new WBC Super Flyweight title fight 💥



Jesse Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KOs) steps in as late replacement against Carlos Cuadras (39-4-1, 27 KOs) after Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was forced out due to a non-COVID related illness.#CuadrasRodriguez pic.twitter.com/5Lcmtegaa3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 31, 2022

