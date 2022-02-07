51º

Sports

INSIDE THE RING: Rodriguez brings home his first title belt

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez returns to San Antonio as boxing’s youngest world champion.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Instant Replay, Boxing, Boxeo, Jesse Rodriguez
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez returned to San Antonio as a world champion boxer on Sunday, February 6, 2022. (Joe Arredondo, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – First he saw Mario Barrios become world champ. Then, Jesse Rodriguez saw his older brother Joshua Franco claim his own world title.

Now, “Bam” Rodriguez has returned home the youngest world champion boxer in the sport today at 22-years-old.

KSAT 12 Sports was at the San Antonio International Airport Sunday afternoon as Rodriguez and his team arrived home from Phoenix, Arizona. Rodriguez won the WBC World Super Flyweight championship Saturday night in DAZN’s main event, winning by unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras.

Check out some of the coverage from Rodriguez’s return to the Alamo City:

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter