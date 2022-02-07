INSIDE THE RING: Rodriguez brings home his first title belt

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez returned to San Antonio as a world champion boxer on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – First he saw Mario Barrios become world champ. Then, Jesse Rodriguez saw his older brother Joshua Franco claim his own world title.

Now, “Bam” Rodriguez has returned home the youngest world champion boxer in the sport today at 22-years-old.

KSAT 12 Sports was at the San Antonio International Airport Sunday afternoon as Rodriguez and his team arrived home from Phoenix, Arizona. Rodriguez won the WBC World Super Flyweight championship Saturday night in DAZN’s main event, winning by unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras.

Check out some of the coverage from Rodriguez’s return to the Alamo City:

TONGIHT ON IR: @210bam has returned home a world champion boxer! Catch more with Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez tonight on Instant Replay at 11pm. #KSATsports #boxing #boxeo pic.twitter.com/WaHy3YFmIN — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) February 7, 2022

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com