47º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Quiz: Which college basketball coach are you most like?

Long live March Madness!

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: NCAA, Quiz, NCAA Tournament, College Basketball, College Hoops, Famous Coaches, Bobby Knight, Pat Summitt, Coach K, Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim, Features
Then-USA Olympic basketball coach, Bobby Knight, holds a news conference at the National Sports Festival in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1983. (Bettmann, Getty Images)

Although your favorite team may or may not still be dancing, the NCAA Tournament continues on, with Sweet 16 games running through the weekend.

It got us thinking about some of the classic, well-known coaches throughout the years in college basketball.

Which one are you most similar to? Are you more of a Coach K? Jim Boeheim? Pat Summitt? Tom Izzo?

Take the quiz below to see which of the above (plus some other options!), you’re most like. It’s just a silly personality quiz, of course, but you might be surprised by your result.

Long live March Madness!

Graham Media Group 2022

About the Author:

Michelle is the Managing Editor of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which writes for all of the company's news websites.

email