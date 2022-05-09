Scholar Athlete: Chase Denton, Somerset High School

Chase Denton of Somerset High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 8, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Chase Denton of Somerset High School.

Chase is one of the captains of the varsity football team. He’s also a four-year member of the varsity tennis, golf and track teams. He’s been named Academic All-State across all the sports he’s played in and was named First-Team All-District as a tight end and defensive end in football. Chase is a member of the National Honor Society, is ranked 10th in his class and maintains a 4.2 GPA. Chase has accepted a direct appointment to attend the United States Coast Guard Service Academy, where he will play collegiate football and major in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Probably the Friday nights, just the atmosphere.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“Definitely a challenge, especially in the Covid year, but we got through it and it ended up being good.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Stay organized, make a schedule and stay focused.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com