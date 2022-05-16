Scholar Athlete: Abigail Cazares, Somerset High School

Abigail Cazares of Somerset High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 15, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Abigail Cazares of Somerset High School.

Abigail is a three-year member of the varsity soccer team. She’e the Secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Student Council. She also performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank. Abigail is ranked number one in her class and maintains a 102.4 GPA. Abigail plans to attend UTSA and major in Chemistry and become a pharmacist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The most memorable memories for me was from the soccer season, especially during practices. Even though they were hard at times, it was also really fun. It was important for me to better myself on and off the field and at the same time have a good time.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Strive to be the best you can, in any aspect of your life, whether it’s athletics or academics, because it’s surprising how much you can accomplish if you dedicate yourself to it.”

