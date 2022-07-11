Wiseman plays, Kuminga, Warriors top Spurs 86-85 in Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) – James Wiseman returned and Jonathan Kuminga capped a big night with a tiebreaking free throw with 8.1 seconds left, leading the Golden State Warriors to an 86-85 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Recovering from April 2021 surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee, Wiseman didn’t play in the NBA this season and appeared in just three G League games in March before being shut down. The 21-year-old Wiseman, a 7-foot center taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two blocks in 19 minutes.

Kuminga had 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists. He made just 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 7 of 18 at the free throw line, but split a pair at the line with the game tied at 85.

Blake Wesley scored 22 points for the Spurs. Darius Day had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Josh Carlton had 10 points and 11 rebounds — seven offensive — and Josh Primo had 10 points or San Antonio. Primo, taken 12th by the Spurs in the 2021 draft, shot just 2 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Mac McClung added 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Warriors (1-1). Moses Moody, who scored 34 points in a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, did not play.