Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates golden birthday while planning for golden year

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OXNARD, California – Dak Prescott turns 29 on Friday as he begins his seventh season with the Dallas Cowboys.

“29th golden birthday, I’m planning for this to be the golden year,” an optimistic Prescott said during his first press conference of the 2022 training camp. He also made a point of giving his support behind head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Mike’s my guy and that’s the only thing that matters this season,” he said.

The endorsement came just hours after McCarthy placed a little added pressure on his QB, in his own press conference earlier in the day.

“Defense wins championships,” McCarthy said. “But the Super Bowl is won by the quarterback.”

McCarthy has the experience to back that statement up as he coached two Super Bowl quarterbacks in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, with Rodgers leading the Packers to the title back in 2010 in AT&T Stadium.

“100% I understand what he’s saying,” Prescott said. “(I’m) just trying to do whatever I can to get to that moment.”

Ad

But the Cowboys haven’t even been able to get to the NFC Championship since 1995, much less the Super Bowl. In his tenure with the Cowboys Prescott is only 1-3 in the playoffs, including a disappointing first round exit last season against the San Francisco 49ers.

“That feeling is a nasty feeling,” Prescott said. “You want to do whatever you can to make sure you don’t feel that way again.”