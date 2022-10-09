Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28

Frank Harris celebrates scoring a touchdown during UTSA's 31-28 victory over Western Kentucky in the Alamodome on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28 Saturday night.

The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close the first half and open the third quarter to take a 10-point lead when Chris Carpenter fumbled near the goal line and Joshua Cephus jumped on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown about 3 minutes into the second half.

On the opening drive, UTSA (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) went 65 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead when Harris scored from the 12 on a quarterback draw with 11:32 left in the first quarter. Austin Reed ran for a 2-yard score about 3 minutes later and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Daewood Davis midway threw the second quarter to give Western Kentucky (3-3, 1-1) a 14-7 lead.

UTSA responded with an 88-yard drive that took nearly-5 minutes off the clock by the time Brenden Brady scored on a 3-yard run. The Roadrunners defense forced a WKU punt and Jared Sackett kicked a 41-yard field goal as time in the first half expired and the led the rest of the way.

