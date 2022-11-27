White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) and quarterback Mike White (5) celebrate after a touchdown by Johnson against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday.

White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium.

White became the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes in his first four career starts. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien to accomplish the feat.

Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, caught his first touchdown pass of the season. Ty Johnson had a 32-yard TD run for the Jets (7-4), who bounced back from a 10-3 loss last Sunday at New England.

The only real intrigue for the Bears (3-9), who have lost five straight, was who would start at quarterback.

Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian was slated to start in his place, but injured his oblique during warmups — and Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would start instead.

But both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline before the game, and the Bears opted to go with Siemian after all.

Siemian showed little sign of injury, going 14 of 25 for 179 yards with a touchdown and interception. But he and the Bears couldn't get much going against the Jets.

With fans chanting his name after each completion, White marched the Jets downfield and capped the opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to give New York an early 7-0 lead. It was the Jets' first touchdown this season on an opening drive.

After Cairo Santos' 22-yard field goal cut the deficit to 7-3, Siemian capped the Bears' second drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle, who grabbed the ball over D.J. Reed in the end zone. It was Siemian's first TD pass of the season, and first since Week 12 of last season with New Orleans.

With Greg Zuerlein lined up for a tying 36-yard field goal on the Jets' next possession, holder Braden Mann fumbled the snap in a driving rain at MetLife Stadium and was called for an illegal forward pass — turning the ball over on downs.

But White and the offense got back into the end zone on their next drive to regain the lead when Wilson spun and juked Kindle Vildor before racing for a 54-yard touchdown that put New York up 14-10.

With 12 seconds left before halftime, Zuerlein booted a 57-yarder through the rain — the longest field goal at home in franchise history and tying the overall mark for any game he already shared with Chandler Catanzaro. Mann, who botched the snap on the previous field goal attempt, wore gloves this time.

Moore's 22-yard TD catch and Johnson's tackle-shedding 32-yard scoring run made it 31-10 late in the third quarter.

C.J. Mosley's interception of Siemian with 5:04 left sealed the victory for the Jets, who snapped a five-game skid against the Bears.

REVIS HONORED

The Jets inducted former cornerback Darrelle Revis into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime.

Revis, a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, was one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks in his prime. Revis played for the Jets from 2007-12 and 2015-16.

INJURIES

Bears: WR Darnell Mooney left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. .... S Eddie Jackson injured a foot in the second and didn't return. ... RT Riley Reiff (shoulder) left in the first and was replaced by Larry Borom, who also left late with an injury. ... S Dane Cruikshank injured a hamstring.

Jets: RB Michael Carter (ankle), S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring), LB Chazz Surratt and RT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin) all left with injuries.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Jets: Head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings next Sunday.

