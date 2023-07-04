Spurs open California Classic with convincing win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Led by Julian Champagnie, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 98-77 in the California Classic on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Champagnie scored a game-high 30 points, with 13 of those coming in the first quarter. San Antonio never trailed and led the Hornets by as many as 32 points.

“I think we did great,” Champagnie said. “I think we came out here and did what we spoke about — you know, coming here, playing with energy and playing together. And that was the biggest part. Whether you win or lose, I think we came here and played hard. I think we did that and came out with a dub.”

Center Dominick Barlow started his NBA Summer League play with a double-double, with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Compared to this time last year, Barlow feels better about his game.

“I mean, just super comfortable on the basketball court right now,” Barlow said. “I’m trusting in the work that I’m putting in, you know, here with some of my trainers. So, I’m just, you know, I’m super excited that it’s paying off, and I’m just staying confident, you know. Could have a good game, could have a bad game. Just trying to stay levelheaded with it.”

Spurs second-year guard Blake Wesley had 8 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

The Spurs will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday with tipoff at 7 p.m. CST. After that, they will jet to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League.