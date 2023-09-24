Matt Gay kicks 4 FGs over 50 yards, including OT winner, as Colts beat Ravens 22-19

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) watches his field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE – Matt Gay capped a terrific day of kicking with a 53-yard field goal in overtime, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Gay made a record four kicks from beyond 50 yards, including a 53-yarder that tied it in the final minute of regulation. His chance in overtime didn't come until after both teams had been stopped on fourth down near midfield.

The Ravens (2-1) swarmed Zack Moss on fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 46, stopping the Indianapolis running back and taking over the ball with 4:10 remaining. Then the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Indy 47.

Lamar Jackson threw incomplete as Baltimore called in vain for a penalty on linebacker E.J. Speed, who appeared to impede receiver Zay Flowers going over the middle.

There was no flag, and the Colts (2-1) were able to drive in position for Gay's fifth field goal of the game with 1:09 remaining.

Gardner Minshew, playing in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson, threw for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Colts.

Jackson ran for 101 yards and two TDs for the Ravens but couldn't take advantage of two opportunities in overtime when Baltimore started with great field position.

The Ravens had the ball at the Indianapolis 48 — with star kicker Justin Tucker looming — after the Colts punted on their first overtime drive. But the Indianapolis defense forced a three-and-out.

Tucker came up short on a 61-yard kick with 1 second left in regulation that could have won it.

Tucker made a 50-yard field goal with 7:33 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Ravens a one-point lead, and a late punt by Jordan Stout pinned the Colts on their 2 with 2:14 left. On third-and-long, Minshew accidentally stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety while under heavy pressure. That made it 19-16.

But after a fair catch on the ensuing free kick, Baltimore started its drive with 2:03 on the clock, and thanks to the two-minute warning, a timeout and a Baltimore penalty, the Colts got the ball back with 1:41 left. They drove into range for Gay to tie it with 57 seconds left.

Safety Kyle Hamilton had three sacks for the Ravens, all in the first half. Jackson threw for 202 yards.

Jackson completed all seven of his first-half passes and his first 10 overall and the Ravens looked on their way to an easy win at first. The star quarterback opened the scoring with an 8-yard run in the first quarter, and Baltimore was on the move again before practice squad call-up Kenyan Drake fumbled at the end of a 24-yard gain.

Then the Indianapolis defensive front began imposing its will a bit. Jackson fumbled and had to fall on the ball at his 8 on one third-down play. The Colts took the ensuing punt and tied the game when Minshew found Moss for a 17-yard TD.

Jackson fumbled again inside his 20, and this time Indianapolis recovered and kicked a field goal. The Ravens had four first-half fumbles in all on a wet day, losing two.

The Colts had issues with Baltimore’s pressure as well. Safety blitzes were particularly effective, with Geno Stone picking up a sack in addition to Hamilton’s three.

The Colts led 13-7 in the third quarter before Jackson guided his team on a 10-play, 81-yard drive. He scored on a 10-yard draw to put Baltimore ahead. Gay gave Indianapolis the lead in the fourth with a 53-yard kick, but Tucker answered for the Ravens.

INJURIES

Baltimore had several key players out for this game, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and two starters on the offensive line. Linebacker David Ojabo left with an early ankle injury and running back Gus Edwards was evaluated for a concussion.

