John Jay football’s best season start since 2003

SAN ANTONIO – The John Jay High School football team is off to a fantastic start, repeating an undefeated history that hasn’t been seen since 2003.

Twenty years ago, the Mustangs started their football season with a 6 to 0 record and 4 to 0 against district competition. Now, players on the team that weren’t even alive at the time are doing the same.

Last week, John Jay dominated against the Sonia Sotomayor High School Wildcats to a 37 to 15 victory and in doing so handed Sotomayor its first loss of the season.

With starting quarterback and Navy Football commit Jackson Gutierrez racking up nine passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, Jay looks extremely tough to beat this season.

As the Mustangs look to win District 29 6A, they told KSAT that the undefeated record feels great.

“It’s special, most of us have been together since we were little you know we grew up with that brotherhood that family so we know a lot about each other and we all have each other’s back,” said defensive tackle David Narvaez. “It’s special being out here, it doesn’t even feel like practice it just feels like time with your brothers hardworking, like we get competitive sometimes and it’s fun.”

The Mustangs will look to stay undefeated when they host another district opponent, the Holmes Huskies on Thursday night at 7 p.m.