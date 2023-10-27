Spurs to host first official watch party of regular season in November

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced plans to celebrate the grand opening of Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera.

Fans are invited on Nov. 12 to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Frost Bank and Spurs leaders at 3 p.m. and then cheer on youth athletes from local schools as they take part in a basketball clinic on the plaza.

Festivities for the first-ever Spurs fan fest and watch party at Frost Plaza will begin at 4 p.m., with the Silver and Black tipping off against the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

“We envisioned Frost Plaza with our fans and community in mind as we looked to build a unique and multipurpose space where we can engage with them in new and exciting ways,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This gathering space offers incredible opportunities to support and engage our community, and this fan fest and watch party marks the first of many community-centric events and celebrations to come at Frost Plaza.”

Frost Plaza is an outdoor community gathering space that functions as the welcome space for The Rock at La Cantera campus and the broader community through outdoor events and activities. The plaza features a splash pad, a 40-foot LED screen and a restaurant that is expected to open to the public in Spring 2024. In addition to watch parties, fans can look forward to community impact programming, seasonal events and other activations at Frost Plaza.

“All of us at Frost look forward to welcoming the community to the beautiful new Frost Plaza at the Rock,” said Phil Green, Chairman and CEO of Frost. “We’re proud to be able to share this experience with San Antonio.”

More Spurs coverage on KSAT.com: