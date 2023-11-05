Raptors overcome 22-point deficit, beat Spurs 123-116 in OT

Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, top, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-116 on Sunday.

Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row.

Toronto outscored San Antonio 23-10 to open the final quarter after entering the period down 15. Barnes had back-to-back 3- pointers and a dunk to cut it to 96-91 with seven minutes remaining.

Barnes tied it 108 with another 3-pointer. After a pair of free throws by Johnson, Anunoby grabbed a loose ball and tossed in a floater to tie it at 110 with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The afternoon start allowed the NBA to air the game live in prime time in 132 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Wembanyama was 7 for 16 from the field and had five blocked shots.

After delivering a shoulder to clear room under the rim, Anunoby was visibly stunned after Wembanyama closed quickly to block his floater before the ball even left his hand.

The Spurs were without starting guard Devin Vassell, who suffered a strained groin in the first half Thursdayy at Phoenix. Vassell is expected to return Monday at Indiana or Wednesday at New York.

Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 10 rebounds in his return to San Antonio after being traded back to Toronto on Feb. 9. The Spurs initially acquired Poeltl in a trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in July 2018.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Indiana on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba