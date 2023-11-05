Running wild, UTSA subdues North Texas on the ground for 37-29 win to remain unbeaten in AAC

UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

DENTON, Texas – Kevorian Barnes ran for 129 yards on 16 carries and reached the end zone twice and UTSA beat North Texas 37-29 on Saturday to stay atop the American Athletic Conference with Tulane.

The Green Wave (8-1, 5-0) beat East Carolina 13-10 also on Saturday. Tulane and UTSA (6-3, 5-0) each have two games in front of them before concluding the regular season against each other.

The Roadrunners rushed for 287 yards with 233 coming before halftime on 27 carries. Rocko Griffin ran for 65 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown and quarterback Frank Harris had 10 carries for 53 yards. Robert Henry also had a touchdown run.

UTSA never trailed and scored at least one touchdown in every quarter but the third when it settled for a 28-yard field goal to make it 30-13.

Chandler Rogers threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Mean Green (3-6, 1-4). ___

